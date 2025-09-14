First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.12 Million Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $45.15 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

