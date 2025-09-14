First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $460.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $461.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.