First Hawaiian Bank Sells 141 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 46,806.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $349.36 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 56.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

