First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

