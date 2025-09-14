First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,944 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 22.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 143.4% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 51.8% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in PepsiCo by 28.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 456,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,238,000 after buying an additional 100,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average of $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $179.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.