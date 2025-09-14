First Hawaiian Bank Sells 426 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Workday alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 54.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total transaction of $17,653,918.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This represents a 41.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,380 shares of company stock valued at $76,586,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $223.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.28 and a 200 day moving average of $238.87. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

