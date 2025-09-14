First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 89,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,498,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3,382.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,481,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,834 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,430,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,215,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Macquarie set a $29.80 target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME opened at $24.98 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

