FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $FAUG Shares Sold by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 49,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $979.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

