Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $25.67 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,046,376. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock worth $633,253,430. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

