Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,745 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Micron Technology by 2,336.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Arete Research raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.76.

Shares of MU opened at $157.23 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $175.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $1,054,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,148 shares in the company, valued at $49,926,705.84. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock valued at $33,962,819. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

