Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.6% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

