HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Stock Price

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 114.59% from the company’s current price.

MAZE has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAZE opened at $23.30 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Maze Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Maze Therapeutics by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Maze Therapeutics by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

