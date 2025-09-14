IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Centerspace $CSR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Centerspace by 2.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerspace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,568,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 157.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Centerspace by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centerspace by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

In related news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,492. This represents a 3.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhairav Patel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,582. This trade represents a 15.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,750 shares of company stock worth $95,325. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:CSR opened at $58.46 on Friday. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $979.65 million, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.89 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Centerspace Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

