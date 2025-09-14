IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 19.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,142,000 after buying an additional 1,337,093 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,888,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 109.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,857 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,543,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 207.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -434.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

