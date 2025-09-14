Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 2,714 Shares of RLI Corp. $RLI

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 111.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 95.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,700,000 after buying an additional 4,388,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 117.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,226,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,869,000 after buying an additional 2,817,616 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in RLI by 106.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,750,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,967,000 after buying an additional 1,419,212 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,394,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,272 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RLI by 97.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,861,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 920,799 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $91.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

Insider Activity at RLI

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About RLI



RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

