Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $18,262,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 723.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,268,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,515,000 after buying an additional 1,993,345 shares during the last quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.6% in the first quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 5,075,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,180,000 after buying an additional 1,333,705 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,748,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,221,000 after buying an additional 1,100,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sophron Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $9,811,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.35 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

