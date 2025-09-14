Inspire Investing LLC Buys 640 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKR. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $318,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.