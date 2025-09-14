Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total transaction of $1,391,677.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,243.28. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,250 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS stock opened at $240.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $290.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.86.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

