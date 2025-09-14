Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $318,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 2.5%

AIT opened at $263.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.96 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,299,448.10. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,980 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

