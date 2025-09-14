Inspire Investing LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,996,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,464,000 after buying an additional 151,070 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,689,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,714,000 after buying an additional 45,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 877,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,726,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 118,095 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,573,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 110,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.06 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

About Uniti Group



Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

