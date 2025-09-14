Inspire Investing LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Corporation $LEA

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lear by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lear from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $483,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,805.33. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $110,224.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800.24. This trade represents a 93.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,086,425 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lear Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $115.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Lear’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

