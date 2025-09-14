Inspire Investing LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in UMH Properties by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush raised shares of UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $25,696.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,074.30. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,091,283 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,065.75. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,532. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

