Inspire Investing LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in Digimarc Corporation $DMRC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 296.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Digimarc worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMRC. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter valued at about $923,000. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 521,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 915.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter valued at about $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Digimarc Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

