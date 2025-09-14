Inspire Investing LLC Has $653,000 Position in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,630 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. Gentex Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Gentex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

