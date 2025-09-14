Inspire Investing LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. This represents a 38.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85. AGCO Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

AGCO announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

