Inspire Investing LLC Has $656,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

