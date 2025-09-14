Inspire Investing LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 98,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $186.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.77 and a 1 year high of $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

