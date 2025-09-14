Inspire Investing LLC Has $765,000 Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 132,142 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $10,500,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:PAA opened at $17.46 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Zacks Research raised Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $22.00 price objective on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.