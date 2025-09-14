Inspire Investing LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,804,000 after acquiring an additional 282,050 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $235.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.55 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.