Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 821,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,133,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in HealthEquity by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,021,000 after purchasing an additional 169,337 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $92.49 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

