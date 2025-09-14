Inspire Investing LLC Invests $655,000 in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triata Capital Ltd lifted its stake in ACM Research by 33.5% in the first quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 1,371,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 344,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 18.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,255,000 after acquiring an additional 206,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 1,418.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,174,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 12,871.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $21,134,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $32.54.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,056. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,160. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,152 shares of company stock worth $6,914,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

