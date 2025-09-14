Inspire Investing LLC Invests $689,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,066,000 after acquiring an additional 293,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,343,000 after acquiring an additional 74,501 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,245,000 after acquiring an additional 391,660 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 975,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,071,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 952,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,212,000 after acquiring an additional 357,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $771,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 429,973 shares in the company, valued at $55,303,127.26. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.