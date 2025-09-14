Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $703,000 Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PDD by 245.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth $102,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price target on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded PDD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.82.

PDD Stock Down 0.2%

PDD stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33. The stock has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

