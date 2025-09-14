Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 145.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,007.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 62.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 932.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 46.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.5%

Globus Medical stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.The company had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.