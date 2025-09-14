Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in Radware Ltd. $RDWR

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Radware as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDWR. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Radware by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Radware by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its position in Radware by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $25.75 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Radware’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Radware has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

