Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Position in Opera Limited Sponsored ADR $OPRA

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 24.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Opera during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 1,172.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Opera by 4,112.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $19.67 on Friday. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 14.53%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Opera has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opera Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

