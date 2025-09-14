Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 16,118 Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Avnet by 43.0% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $53.45 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

