Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in Public Storage $PSA

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 34,827.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 523,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,670,000 after purchasing an additional 475,342 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,157,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,803,000 after purchasing an additional 158,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.48. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 130.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.