Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR $VNET

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 141,282 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get VNET Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

VNET Group Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of VNET opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.16.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. VNET Group had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.74%. VNET Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.