Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,036 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

