Inspire Investing LLC Sells 20,608 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,608 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EverQuote worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 99,743 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $15,363,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2,301.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 441,815 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $11,621,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 59,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Trading Down 0.8%

EVER stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.54. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.19 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $328,269.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,150.80. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $20,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,598,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,614,932.82. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 959,250 shares of company stock valued at $22,420,509. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.