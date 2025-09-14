Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,246 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,312,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 186,087 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $3,696,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 711.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,485 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.76. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $41.57.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $145,340.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,225.20. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

