Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,462 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLDN. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1,809.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $191,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other Willdan Group news, Director Steven A. Cohen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,612.66. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $904,816.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,399,154.34. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,141 shares of company stock valued at $43,089,466. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willdan Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $121.00.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.