Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,660 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.9%

BMI opened at $177.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.54. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $256.08. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

