Inspire Investing LLC Sells 428 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 3.0%

Patrick Industries stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PATK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 21,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,359,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 125,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,792,943.79. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Rodino sold 22,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $2,469,954.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,780,197.44. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,413 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,016. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

