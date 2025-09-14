Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,825 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 657,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GT. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GT opened at $8.51 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

