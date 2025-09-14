Inspire Investing LLC Sells 6,879 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $118.20 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

