Inspire Investing LLC Sells 977 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

