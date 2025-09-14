Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 49.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 3,089.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 27.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $56.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. American Superconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.41 and a beta of 2.88.

In other American Superconductor news, Director Arthur H. House sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $494,076.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,919.96. This trade represents a 16.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 100,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $5,495,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,183,134 shares in the company, valued at $64,468,971.66. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

