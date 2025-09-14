Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 27,522.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.1%

BAP opened at $266.34 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $268.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.12 and its 200-day moving average is $214.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 23.11%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

